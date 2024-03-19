Irish firefighter in Boston for St Patrick's Day charged with rape

A member of Dublin Fire Brigade, who was visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day, has been charged with rape.

Terrence Crosbie (37) was arrested after allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman at the Omni Parker House in Boston last Friday.

Mr Crosbie was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division, with one count of rape and ordered to be held on bail of $100,0000 (€92,000).

He was also ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport pending his next court appearance on April 16th.

A 28-year-old woman told Boston police she had been assaulted at the Omni Parker House hotel in the city on Friday morning, prosecutors said.

CCTV allegedly showed Crosbie and the victim at the hotel and the Black Rose bar on State Street on Thursday evening, according to local reports.

The arrest took place on the tarmac of Logan Airport on Saturday after he booked a flight to return home. Mr Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland on Thursday with members of Dublin Fire Brigade and was due to leave on Tuesday.

He was interviewed by police on Saturday and afterwards booked a flight for 10.10 pm that night. At the airport, he boarded an earlier flight scheduled to depart at about 7pm.

Police stopped the plane before removing him from the aircraft.

