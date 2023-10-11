Irish flights cancelled as massive fire breaks out in Luton Airport

All flights at Luton Airport, London have been suspended until 3pm after an enormous fire occurred in the terminal car park last night.

All flights at London Luton Airport have been suspended until this afternoon after a fire broke out in one of its car parks last night | Read more: https://t.co/feKoVFIl1x pic.twitter.com/PeSu6eVnRi — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

According to the airport's Twitter/X account emergency services remain on the scene and passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time. "All flights are currently suspended until 3pm Wednesday 11th October. Passengers should contact their airline for information regarding their flight."

Sky News reports 15 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters arrived at the blazing building last night, and 4 firefighters and one member of airport staff have been hospitalised.

Andrew Hopkinson, Chief Fire Officer at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car park had as many as 1,500 vehicles in it, with up to 1,200 believed to be damaged.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, though Mr Hopkinson told Sky there is "no intelligence to suggest its anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles."

Advertisement

Speaking to the Wexford People, Wexford woman Cathy Blackbyrne said the scene was like "something from a disaster movie."

"It was just madness. We could see the flames from the top of the steps up to the plane. All you could hear was car alarms going off and sirens and then there was this huge band when the floor collapsed in the car park and you could hear the cars dropping. It was deafening."