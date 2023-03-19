Play Button
Irish lotto player €4 million richer this Mother's Day

Joleen Murphy
A lotto player in Meath is just under €4 million richer this Bank Holiday Sunday.

Last night's jackpot was won by someone in the Royal County and the National Lottery is urging all players to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 11, 13, 24, 47, and the bonus was 41.

Spokesperson Fran Whearty says the win is another reason to celebrate this weekend.

"A lucky player in County Meath became Ireland's 11th lottery millionaire of 2023 when they won the €3.9million jackpot

"We don't have the selling details of the agent but we will have that in the coming days.

"We are asking everybody throughout the country to check their tickets."

