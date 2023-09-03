Play Button
Irish man wanted by police after fatal crash in Costa Blanca

Police are hunting an Irish holidaymaker who fled the scene of a Costa Blanca crash in which a man died.

The victim of the accident has been described as a 45-year-old Peruvian man.

The other driver described locally as an Irish national whose age has not been made public, is said to have left the area on foot before police arrived and abandoned a hire car he had only recently rented.

The accident happened around 4am on Saturday on the N-322 main road in the town of Torrevieja near Alicante, near a park called Parque de las Naciones which features a lake and an animal cage with iguanas and tortoises.

Only two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Local town hall-employed police were the first to reach the scene, although the ongoing investigation is being led by the Civil Guard.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday morning how the collision occurred and who could have been to blame.

Police have not yet made any official comment.

By Gerard Couzens

