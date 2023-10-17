Irish neighbourhood named second coolest in the world

This Irish neighbourhood is the second coolest neighbourhood in the world.

It was also named the coolest neighbourhood in Europe, according to Joe.ie.

Smithfield in Dublin has been named the second coolest neighbourhood in the world, and the coolest in Europe by magazine Time Out.

Time Out finds areas of cities with "cutting-edge culture, affordable great food and drink, street life, nightlife and community."

Compiling the final list considers "community, social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life".

The neighbourhood has a post-industrial vibe. They gave a special shoutout to its Lighthouse Cinema, Proper Order café and Token, a retro arcade-restaurant.

Smithfield was pipped to the post by Laureles in Medellín, Columbia.

