Irish superstars Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan will be in a steamy futuristic romance to the big screen. And it is even spicier than it sounds, according to Joe.ie.

Foe is possibly the only non-Irish movie in history to have cast two Irish leads.

The Irish superstars will be playing Hen and Junior in the steamy futuristic romance. They live on an isolated farm in a dystopian America, where the planet has been all but destroyed. Hen is informed that her husband Junior has been sent to search for possibilities for humanity to continue to survive.

Mescal has previously been praised by fellow Irish actor, Colin Farrell, for his 'honest acting'.

Hen will be left with a Junior-droid to fill the Paul Mescal-shaped hole in her life. But this puts pressure on the relationship to move forward. This means that this movie is a lot steamier than would be expected from the plot alone. The director duo stated that the many sex scenes are important due to them functioning as milestones for the couple within the movie.

Foe will be in cinemas from October 20th.

