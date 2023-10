An Irish woman who went missing in Germany has been found safe, her family have confirmed.

Úna Joyce, from Gaoth Dobhair in Co Donegal, was located at a hospital outside Berlin.

The 23-year-old was reported missing on Saturday night after failing to meet a friend.

In an Instagram post, Ms Joyce's sister said she had been located and thanked people for helping.

By Stephen Maguire

