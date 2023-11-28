Joanne and Vogue top iTunes chart with Good Girls

Podcasters Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have topped the iTunes chart with their new single 'Good Girls'.

The Dublin duo's song reached number one just one day after it was released.

Good Girls was originally written by Vogue when she lived in Australia a decade ago.

The song didn't come to the surface until Williams confessed on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

After a huge reaction from fans, Joanne and Vogue began performing Good Girls on their worldwide tour.

Speaking about the song's release, Vogue Williams said “I wrote this song out of sheer boredom and forgot all about it till one of my best friends stole it from my files in a bid to shame me so now I’m releasing it out of spite.”

Joanne McNally commented “I always dreamed of releasing a single that required zero input from me personally and that day has come. I’m so, so proud of myself.”