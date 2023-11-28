Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Joanne and Vogue top iTunes chart with Good Girls

Joanne and Vogue top iTunes chart with Good Girls
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Podcasters Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have topped the iTunes chart with their new single 'Good Girls'.

The Dublin duo's song reached number one just one day after it was released.

Good Girls was originally written by Vogue when she lived in Australia a decade ago.

The song didn't come to the surface until Williams confessed on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Advertisement

After a huge reaction from fans, Joanne and Vogue began performing Good Girls on their worldwide tour.

Speaking about the song's release, Vogue Williams said “I wrote this song out of sheer boredom and forgot all about it till one of my best friends stole it from my files in a bid to shame me so now I’m releasing it out of spite.”

Joanne McNally commented “I always dreamed of releasing a single that required zero input from me personally and that day has come. I’m so, so proud of myself.”

All proceeds from the sale of the single ‘Good Girls’ will go to UNICEF Ireland and the UK.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

A 'Take Me Out' event for singles is on in Carlow tonight

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Youghal Ironman event called off next year after deaths in competition

 By Beat News
Life 3

Woman exposes boyfriend's disgusting bedroom habit

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement