John Bishop announced for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival

Comedian John Bishop has been announced for the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

The Liverpool comedian returns to the South East after appearing at the festival in 2019.

He'll perform in the tent on October 25th, with tickets on sale this Thursday at 10 am.

The festival, which runs from Friday, October 20th to Sunday, November 5th, sees acts from Ireland and beyond perform in the South East.

Waterford hypnotist Keith Barry, DJ Jenny Greene and social media influencers Ellie Kelly and Charleen Murphy are just some of those taking to the tent during the festival.

The Academic and Bell X1 will also be performing at the festival, along with The Coronas who've added an extra date due to demand.

A number of performances have sold out, however, any remaining tickets for the festival are available here.

