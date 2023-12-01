Kildare man challenges Waterford for tallest Christmas tree in Ireland

An actor from Kildare, who runs Happy Human Glamping in Wolfhill, claims his Christmas tree is the tallest in Ireland.

Charlie Hughes says there is no decorated Christmas tree in Ireland taller than his 75ft tree with the closest being Waterford's 60ft tree.

The actor runs a popular festive experience for families in Laios started the tradition in 2022.

Speaking to Kildare Nationalist, Hughes said: “I’ve done my research nationwide...and the tree in Waterford city is the tallest I’ve found, at just 60ft. So I’m confident that the tree beside my house in Wolfhill will be the tallest in Ireland this Christmas.”

The fair city actor's moved to Wolfhill nearly 20 years ago and opened the Happy Humans glamping site in 2022.

Speaking on his Happy Human Christmas Special last year, Hughes said he was surprised by how much people loved the experience particularly children.

The kids loved meeting characters ranging from Grumpy Grandpa Santa and Mrs Claus to apprentice Junior Santa and visiting the elves’ workshop and Wishing Hut, where everyone can make a wish but it must be for someone else.

The goodies hut in Santa’s secret village has hot chocolate and treats and there may even be something heart-warming for the parents.

Having played countless roles in theatre and television, Charlie says that Santa is his favourite part and he can’t wait to revive his memorable turn in the famous red suit.

He says: “I take playing Santa more seriously than any other role I play. It’s the best role in the world, because you’re bringing joy. Those few years in children’s lives are so important and it’s vital to stimulate their imagination. My focus is the kids and my job is to make sure that they feel special.”

The Christmas Special at Mullaghmore, Boley, Wolfhill (R14 RT92) will run from Friday to Sunday each weekend from 5pm-8pm each day, starting on Friday 1 December and ending on Saturday 23 December.

There will be a special Sensory Friendly Session on Sunday 10 December from 4pm-6pm.

