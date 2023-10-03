Kilkenny Gardai arrest van driver after cheeky manoeuvre during rush hour

Gardai in Kilkenny have arrested a driver after he was observed undertaking a cheeky manoeuvre during rush hour traffic.

The driver of a van had driven up the right lane on the Ring Road during rush hour as if taking the third exit but went straight through while mid way around the roundabout while other motorists queued patiently.

When the driver was stopped, they discovered the vehicle was lacking a certificate of road worthiness and they seized the vehicle.

The driver also failed a roadside drugs test while there was also a bench warrant out for his arrest.

