Kilkenny man takes home gold at European Tramdriver Championships

Ian Collins and Shauna Eccles at the European Tram Driving Championship, Credit: Transdev
Robbie Byrne
Kilkenny man and Luas driver Ian Collins has taken home gold at the TRAM-EM European Tramdriver Championships.

Ian Collins was named Europe's Best Tram Driver at an international event in Oradea in Romania which consisted of 25 teams.

Now in its eleventh year, the annual event is Europe's biggest tram-driving competition.

Yes, we didn't know this competition existed either...

Each team consists of one female tram driver, one male tram driver and one team supervisor. Any European country with a tram service is eligible to submit an entry. 

Ian and his teammate Shauna Eccles came home in sixth place in the team event, but it was the individual category where Ian really stood out – bringing home the competition's highest score in the last ten years.

Throughout the competition, Ian competed in a series of challenges including emergency braking, tram billiards, tram pool, fire extinguishment, and a blind door test.

Speaking after the event Ian said: "It’s a great honour to represent Ireland and to represent Transdev at a European event."

So the next time you hop on the Luas take a look and see who's behind the wheel - you could be in the safe hands of Europe's best tram driver!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

