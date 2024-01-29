Longitude line up announced

The first acts for Longitude 2024 have been announced.

Rappers Central Cee and Doja Cat have been announced as headliners on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

Becky Hill will perform on Saturday, with US rapper 21 Savage making his Irish debut on Sunday.

Other artists include Belters Only blk., D-Block Europe and Joel Corry.

Completing the first line-up are Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and Kenya Grace.

More acts will be announced closer to the festival, which takes place at Dublin's Marlay Park on June 29th and 30th.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 12 pm on Ticketmaster.

