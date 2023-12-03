Low temperature and ice warning extended

A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended.

The alert will remain in place until 11 am on Monday morning.

#Eveningupdate Cold, scattered showers, some heavy, mainly of rain, some of hail & with a little sleet or snow possible, mainly over higher ground🥶❄️ Some fog too in parts but becoming more widespread through the evening🌫️

A similar fog warning is set to expire at midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann is warning of very slippery and hazardous conditions as temperatures plummet, bringing dense and freezing fog to many areas.

An Arctic airflow over Ireland has caused temperatures around the country to fall in recent days, and these conditions are expected to continue into next week.

Very cold day and night-time temperatures are predicted for the coming days, with Met Éireann warning of "sharp to severe frosts".

