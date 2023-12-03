Play Button
Low temperature and ice warning extended

Some icy stretches are expected this morning, with the national forecaster advising of hazardous conditions. Photo: PA
A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended.

The alert will remain in place until 11 am on Monday morning.

A similar fog warning is set to expire at midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann is warning of very slippery and hazardous conditions as temperatures plummet, bringing dense and freezing fog to many areas.

An Arctic airflow over Ireland has caused temperatures around the country to fall in recent days, and these conditions are expected to continue into next week.

Very cold day and night-time temperatures are predicted for the coming days, with Met Éireann warning of "sharp to severe frosts".

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

