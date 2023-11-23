Luas and Dublin Bus set alight as protestors clash with gardaí

A Luas and a Dublin Bus have been set alight in the heart of Dublin city centre.

The Luas is in flames near The Gresham Hotel, while the bus is at the bottom of O'Connell Street.

Fireworks are also being set off and a number of gardaí have been attacked.

Specialist units have been deployed in Dublin tonight as gardaí try to control the situation.

The Garda Commissioner meanwhile has condemned attacks on officers and Garda cars as protests erupted in the capital this evening.

Drew Harris has appealed to everyone involved in the unrest to "go home" and for people not to listen to misinformation on social media.

Mr Harris said a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí on Dublin's O’Connell Street tonight. Violent scenes continue to unfold as members of the public took to the streets to protest after the incident on Parnell Square. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Dublin

In a statement, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “The horrific attack today in Dublin city centre was an appalling crime that has shocked us all.

“An Garda Siochana are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else regarding this crime. The perpetrator will be brought to justice. However, the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated.

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc. I have spoken to local TDs from all sides of the Dail and we are of the same view.

“We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division.

“I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Siochana carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Siochana must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.

“I am meeting the Garda Commissioner this evening to discuss the policing plan in the city tonight. Most importantly, we must remember the real tragedy of today and allow the investigations take their course.”

