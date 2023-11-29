Play Button
Another major Carlow town road to be closed for six month

Cox Lane Carlow
Ayomide Akinshilo
Cox Lane in Carlow town will be closed for six months, the City Council has announced.

According to the Carlow Nationalist, the road will be closed between 14 December to 20 May.

The city intends to close the road to ‘facilitate safe construction works’.

Diversion routes will be sign posted and local access will be maintained, say the council.

Submissions can be made on the proposed closure by email to [email protected] or in writing to Ray Wickham, acting senior engineer at Carlow County Council, Athy Road, Carlow.

This will be the second road to be closed after the city announced the Hacketstown Road will also be closed.

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) say the local authority has granted the closure for a period of four months with a temporary re-open set from 21st December until 8th January.

