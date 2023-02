A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a car in Galway.

It happened at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road shortly before 6.30 this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Galway University Hospital.

The road remains closed for a technical exam by Forensic Collision Investigators.

GardaΓ­ are appealing to anyone who might have information as to what happened this morning to come forward.