Man (57) denies exposing himself to woman while touching her in Dublin Airport

Man (57) denies exposing himself to woman while touching her in Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A man has pleaded not guilty to exposing himself while touching a young woman with his foot in Dublin Airport.

David Marowa (57), of Sycamore Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin, was charged with exposing his genitals intending to cause fear, distress or alarm, and sexual assault.

Dublin District Court heard the incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of March 20th, 2022, in Terminal 1.

Judge Treasa Kelly asked for an outline of the evidence to consider whether she would accept jurisdiction or transfer the case to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The judge heard it was alleged he approached the complainant (22), who is from mainland Europe, and had his “genitals exposed” while touching the woman’s behind with his foot.

The preliminary hearing was told a witness also informed her that the man “had his penis out”, in addition to CCTV evidence.

Gardaí submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who directed that the case be dealt with at the District Court level.

After hearing a summary of the evidence, Judge Kelly agreed and accepted jurisdiction.

She noted defence solicitor Andrew Broderick's submission that the accused was contesting the case.

Judge Kelly adjourned the matter to April when the court set a hearing date.

By Tom Tuite

