Man accused of vicious attack on popular Irish influencer

A man has been accused of "viciously" attacking popular social media influencer Charleen Murphy following alleged online abuse.

The incident occurred at the Grafton Capital Hotel, on Stephen Street Lower in Dublin, on Friday night.

27 year old Craig O'Brien, of Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Charleen Murphy.

Ms Murphy, knew Mr. O'Brien due to various incidents of alleged online abuse and had blocked him but he allegedly continued to create fake accounts to follow and contact her.

Garda Stephen McDonnell told the court that it was alleged Ms Murphy had been with a friend in the hotel lounge on Friday when a male entered and "viciously attacked" and injured her.

CCTV footage was played during the bail hearing showing Ms Murphy sitting at a table before being punched from behind and blood pouring from her head afterwards.

Gardai searched Mr. O'Brien's residence and seized clothing as evidence and the accused came to Pearse Street Garda station later to be interviewed.

The assault charge can carry a maximum sentence of five years. The accused, who spoke only to give instructions to his solicitor, has not yet indicated a plea.

In her ruling, Judge Murphy denied Mr. O'Brien bail but Legal Aid was granted.

The case will come before Cloverhill District Court on February 17th.

Charleen Murphy

Charleen is a social star known for the beauty and lifestyle content she uploads to her @charleenmurphy Instagram account.

She often showcases new beauty products and posts life updates.

Her page has earned over 188,000 followers.

She is also a well known YouTuber, podcaster and model.