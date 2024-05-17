Eoin Cody returns to Kilkenny squad ahead of Championship battle with Dublin

Eoin Cody is among the starting 15 selected by Kilkenny Senior Hurling manager Derek Lyng and his selectors for Saturday's clash against Dublin in Round 4 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Parnell Park.
The starting team remains largely unchanged at the back following the previous tie against Carlow, in which they drew 1-20 to 1-20. Mike Carey comes into the number 8 position, replacing Shamrocks Ballyhales's Richie Reid.
Billy Ryan drops to the bench in this clash with Tullaroan's Martin Keoghan, who is moving up to fill his position. Eoin Cody returns from injury and takes the centre forward position, and John Donnelly moves out to the number 10 spot.
Throw-in is at 6 pm on Saturday in Parnell Park and will be available to view on GAAGO
The starting 15 and bench are as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Murphy
|Glenmore
|2
|Mikey Butler
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|3
|Huw Lawlor
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|4
|Tommy Walsh
|Tullaroan
|5
|Shane Murphy
|Glenmore
|6 (C)
|Paddy Deegan
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|7
|David Blanchfield
|Bennettsbridge
|8
|Mikey Carey
|Young Irelands
|9
|Cian Kenny
|James Stephens
|10
|John Donnelly
|Thomastown
|11
|Eoin Cody
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|12
|Tom Phelan
|Conahy Shamrocks
|13
|Owen Wall
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|14
|TJ Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|15
|Martin Keoghan
|Tullaroan
|
16
|Aidan Tallis
|Lisdowney
|17
|Darragh Corcoran
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|18
|Cillian Buckley
|Dicksboro
|19
|Conor Delaney
|Erin's Own
|20
|David Fogarty
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|21
|Conor Fogarty
|Erin's Own
|22
|Timmy Clifford
|Dickboro
|23
|Luke Hogan
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|24
|Billy Ryan
|Graigue Ballycallan
|25
|Billy Drennan
|Galmoy
|26
|Liam Blanchfield
|Bennettsbridge
