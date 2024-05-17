Eoin Cody returns to Kilkenny squad ahead of Championship battle with Dublin

Eoin Cody is among the starting 15 selected by Kilkenny Senior Hurling manager Derek Lyng and his selectors for Saturday's clash against Dublin in Round 4 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Parnell Park.

The starting team remains largely unchanged at the back following the previous tie against Carlow, in which they drew 1-20 to 1-20. Mike Carey comes into the number 8 position, replacing Shamrocks Ballyhales's Richie Reid.

Billy Ryan drops to the bench in this clash with Tullaroan's Martin Keoghan, who is moving up to fill his position. Eoin Cody returns from injury and takes the centre forward position, and John Donnelly moves out to the number 10 spot.

Throw-in is at 6 pm on Saturday in Parnell Park and will be available to view on GAAGO

Advertisement

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore 2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels 3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels 4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan 5 Shane Murphy Glenmore 6 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels 7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge 8 Mikey Carey Young Irelands 9 Cian Kenny James Stephens 10 John Donnelly Thomastown 11 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale 12 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks 13 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels 14 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan 16 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney 17 Darragh Corcoran Shamrocks Ballyhale 18 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro 19 Conor Delaney Erin's Own 20 David Fogarty O'Loughlin Gaels 21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own 22 Timmy Clifford Dickboro 23 Luke Hogan O'Loughlin Gaels 24 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan 25 Billy Drennan Galmoy 26 Liam Blanchfield Bennettsbridge

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.