Eoin Cody returns to Kilkenny squad ahead of Championship battle with Dublin

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 23/7/2023 Kilkenny vs Limerick Kilkenny's Eoin Cody celebrates scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Eoin Cody is among the starting 15 selected by Kilkenny Senior Hurling manager Derek Lyng and his selectors for Saturday's clash against Dublin in Round 4 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Parnell Park.

The starting team remains largely unchanged at the back following the previous tie against Carlow, in which they drew 1-20 to 1-20. Mike Carey comes into the number 8 position, replacing Shamrocks Ballyhales's Richie Reid.

Billy Ryan drops to the bench in this clash with Tullaroan's Martin Keoghan, who is moving up to fill his position. Eoin Cody returns from injury and takes the centre forward position, and John Donnelly moves out to the number 10 spot.

Throw-in is at 6 pm on Saturday in Parnell Park and will be available to view on GAAGO

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore
2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels
3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels
4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
5 Shane Murphy Glenmore
6 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels
7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge
8 Mikey Carey Young Irelands
9 Cian Kenny James Stephens
10 John Donnelly Thomastown
11 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale
12 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks
13 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels
14 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan
16
 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney
17 Darragh Corcoran Shamrocks Ballyhale
18 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro
19 Conor Delaney Erin's Own
20 David Fogarty O'Loughlin Gaels
21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own
22 Timmy Clifford Dickboro
23 Luke Hogan O'Loughlin Gaels
24 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan
25 Billy Drennan Galmoy
26 Liam Blanchfield Bennettsbridge

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
