Republic of Ireland swept aside by Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifier

The Republic of Ireland remain pointless in Euro 2025 qualifying after a 3-0 defeat at home to Sweden.

Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd bagged a brace while Fridolina Rolfo also struck as Eileen Gleeson’s side saw their winless run extend to five matches.

Standard Liege forward Amber Barrett had a couple of good early chances having teed up Lily Agg for a close-range effort she trickled wide.

Kaneryd made no such mistake in the 26th minute when she clipped an angled shot past Courtney Brosnan.

The World Cup bronze medallists continued to enjoy the better chances and when Everton goalkeeper Brosnan spilled Rolfo’s cross Jessica Ziu blocked Madelen Janogy.

Brosnan redeemed herself with a good save one-on-one with Rolfo but the Barcelona forward was not to be denied and added Sweden’s second just past the hour. Louise Quinn’s attempt to stop Filippa Angeldal’s low cross only succeeded in diverting the ball to Rolfo, who took a touch before curling a shot past Brosnan.

Five minutes from full-time, Kaneryd added her second, launching the counter-attack which led to Matilda Vinberg’s shot being parried to her to score via the crossbar.

