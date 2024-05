Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy has narrowly missed out on victory in his round of 16 bouts in the 80kg section at the Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok.

Cassidy lost by a narrow margin of 3-2 against his Spanish opponent, Gazimagomed Schami Gafruova Jalidov.

