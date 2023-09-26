Man appears in court over hit-and-run death of boy in Co Donegal

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of nine-year-old Ronan Wilson.

Ronan, from Kildress, Co Tyrone, had been visiting Bundoran with his family when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Sergee Kelly, of Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, appeared in Carrick-On-Shannon District Court on Tuesday before Judge Eiteain Cunningham.

He was charged with three counts in relation to failing to stop, failing to render assistance, and failure to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision.

Sergee Kelly, centre, leaving Carrick-On-Shannon Courthouse after being released on bail (PA)

Mr Kelly was charged at 7.15 pm on Monday evening.

Detective Garda Shane Maye told the court that after being cautioned for the charge of failing to render assistance, Mr. Kelly replied: “It was wrong and I should have stopped, but I didn’t”.

Following the charge of failing to stop, Mr Kelly said: “I know I should have, but I didn’t.”

Ronan Wilson died in a hit-and-run in Co Donegal (Handout/PA)

Following a further charge of failing to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision, Mr Kelly replied: “I should have, but I didn’t.”

Judge Cunningham granted Kelly bail after he supplied a cash bond of €2,000 and an independent surety of €5,000.

As part of his bail conditions, Kelly must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon District Court and surrender his passport.

Sergee Kelly appeared at Carrick-On-Shannon Courthouse, Co Leitrim (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

He is also not permitted to have any contact with prosecution witnesses through social media or any other means and must stay out of Bundoran where the collision occurred.

Kelly signed the bond agreement in court where he appeared wearing a blue shirt and navy jacket, as well as a blue surgical mask.

Ronan’s funeral Mass will be in St Mary’s Church, Dunamore on Thursday.

By Claudia Savage, PA

