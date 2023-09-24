Man arrested after boy (9) killed in Donegal hit-and-run

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s after a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a boy in Donegal.

A 9-year-old boy killed in Co Donegal after he was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene has been named locally as Ronan Wilson.

The child was staying in Bundoran with his family who are from neighbouring Co Tyrone when the tragedy happened.

Young Ronan, whose family are from Kildress, was killed instantly when he was struck by a car at around 9.20 pm on Saturday evening at Atlantic Way in the seaside town.

The local GAA club in Tyrone, Kildress Wolfe Tones, cancelled their Intermediate Club Championship and U16 Ladies game as a result of the tragedy.

The Wilson family have deep connections with their local GAA club.

Ronan played with the club's Under 10 football team while his older brother Callum and sister Amy also played for the club.

The Wilson family are well-known in the Kildress area where his father, Deane runs a haulage firm.

Deane and his wife Emma as well as Ronan's siblings were being comforted following the awful tragedy.

Ronan was a pupil at St Mary's Primary School, Duamore in Cookstown.

The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were later taken to Sligo University Hospital.

A major Garda operation was then mounted on Saturday evening in a bid to apprehend the driver of the car involved.

The area of the collision was immediately sealed off and officers have spent the day carrying out forensic analysis of the scene.

A second scene approximately 300 yards away was also sealed off by Gardai.

However, gardaí have not yet disclosed why this particular area was cordoned off.

Gardaí have not yet given any details on how the accident occurred.

The scene of the tragedy is a busy area close to the beach, a caravan park and also the popular Waterworld playpark.

Local Sinn Féin County Councillor Michael Mahon said everyone was just numb following the tragedy.

"It's just such an awful thing to have happened to such a young child. It's the saddest thing that has happened in the town of Bundoran for a long time.

"There is a huge sense of sadness just hanging over the entire town right now.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this little boy and of course with his family at this time," he said.

He paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene but also appealed to the driver to come forward.

He added, "They have to realise that it will be the best thing for everyone if he or she comes forward and I would appeal to them to hand themselves in."

Gardaí in Ballyshannon have appealed to the driver of the vehicle involved in the tragedy to come forward.

However, no details of the type or make of the car suspected of being involved have been released.

A spokesperson said "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Investigating Gardai are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 0749858530 of the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

By Stephen Maguire

