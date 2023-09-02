Play Button
Man arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized

Beat News
A man has been arrested in Dublin after €1.2 million of cannabis was seized in Dublin.

On Friday, 1st September 2023, as part of ongoing intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1,200,000.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Dublin.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

