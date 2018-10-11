Man arrested after herbal cannabis worth €70,000 seized from house

11 October 2018

A man in his 40s has been arrested after herbal cannabis worth €70,000 was seized from a house in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Revenue officers seized approximately 3.6kgs of the drug during a search under warrant of the residence.

The operation, conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Bray garda station, was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

The man, who is Irish, was arrested and detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bray garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss