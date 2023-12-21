Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested as gardaí seize two shotguns and ammunition in Tipperary

Man arrested as gardaí seize two shotguns and ammunition in Tipperary
Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Clonmel arrested one man and seized firearms and ammunition as part of a multi-agency search operation on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the Clonmel area. A total of 12 properties were searched by gardaí alongside personnel from the Defence Forces (Engineers No 1 Brigade) and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of the search, two shotguns were seized by gardaí as well as ammunition. Other offensive weapons including a machete and incapacitant spray were also seized for technical examination by investigating gardaí.

Over €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash, was also seized during the course of the operation.

Advertisement

One male (aged in his 20s) was arrested earlier on Wednesday and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Tipperary.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Dublin school stabbings: Man charged with attempted murder

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Manchester United committed to UEFA competitions after Super League ruling

 By Beat News
Sport 3

FIFA rankings: Men's team outside top 50, women's team within top 30 for 2023

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement