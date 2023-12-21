Man arrested as gardaí seize two shotguns and ammunition in Tipperary

Gardaí in Clonmel arrested one man and seized firearms and ammunition as part of a multi-agency search operation on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the Clonmel area. A total of 12 properties were searched by gardaí alongside personnel from the Defence Forces (Engineers No 1 Brigade) and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of the search, two shotguns were seized by gardaí as well as ammunition. Other offensive weapons including a machete and incapacitant spray were also seized for technical examination by investigating gardaí.

Over €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash, was also seized during the course of the operation.

Advertisement

One male (aged in his 20s) was arrested earlier on Wednesday and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Tipperary.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.