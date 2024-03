A man has been arrested following reports of an incident of criminal damage at a hotel in Dungarvan, on Friday last.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at a Garda Station in Co. Waterford.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Video footage of the incident at the hotel in Dungarvan has been widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.