Man arrested following fatal assault in Dublin

A man has died following a fatal assault in the early hours of Thursday in Finglas, County Dublin.

At approximately 12:30 am, Gardaí received a report of a male with serious injuries on Hampton Wood Way on St. Margaret’s Road in Finglas.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday at Dublin City Mortuary.

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation, and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene on the Hampton Wood Way is currently preserved for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

