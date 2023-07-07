A man has died following a collision on the N5 at Bellangare in Co Roscommon.

The collision involved a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 4 pm yesterday, Friday 7th July.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a male in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Last weekend also saw fatal road traffic collisions, after a teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in County Cork.

The crash took place at around 1 am on Saturday last on the M8 at Ballybeg near Mitchelstown.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a teenage boy, was killed in the collision.

