Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Donegal

A man has died and another is being treated in hospital following a diving tragedy off the coast of Co Donegal.

The incident happened around 12.40 pm on Saturday in the Teelin Bay area.

A local diving event was taking place in the area at the time.

Two men were recovered from the water. One of the men, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, in his 60s, was rushed to University Hospital Galway where he continues to be treated.

Gardaí attended the scene after receiving a request for assistance from the Coastguard.

Several local rescue services participated in the search operation, including the Killybegs Coast Guard and the Coastguard's Rescue 118.

The local coroner was informed of the incident and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

The two-day, event which began yesterday, has been cancelled today.

