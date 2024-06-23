Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Donegal

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Donegal
The body of a man has been recovered off the coast of Galway, gardai has confirmed (PA), © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died and another is being treated in hospital following a diving tragedy off the coast of Co Donegal.

The incident happened around 12.40 pm on Saturday in the Teelin Bay area.

A local diving event was taking place in the area at the time.

Two men were recovered from the water. One of the men, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A second man, in his 60s, was rushed to University Hospital Galway where he continues to be treated.

Gardaí attended the scene after receiving a request for assistance from the Coastguard.

Several local rescue services participated in the search operation, including the Killybegs Coast Guard and the Coastguard's Rescue 118.

The local coroner was informed of the incident and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

Advertisement

The two-day, event which began yesterday, has been cancelled today.

Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Lee Chin goal not enough to save Wexford - Wexford v Clare All-Ireland Hurling Match Report

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Dublin man (38) charged with murder over Finglas stabbing

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Justin Timberlake admits ‘it’s been a tough week’ at first concert since arrest

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement