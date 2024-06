A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Tramore, County Waterford.

The collision occurred in the Monvoy area on the outskirts of the town around 6:20pm this evening.

A man in his 20s was also injured in the crash, however his condition has been described as non-life threatening.

It is believed the collision involved a car and a van.

Local diversions remain in place this evening.

