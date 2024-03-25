Play Button
Man due in court in connection with murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh

Man due in court in connection with murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh
Ian Baitson death, © PA Media
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh.

The man in his 30s will appear before Midleton District Court at 10:30am today.

33-year-old Ian Baitson, was seriously injured after an alleged attack in the Newtown area of Cobh, County Cork, on Friday the 15th of March.

He received a severe leg wound and died in Cork University Hospital on Tuesday of last week.

On Friday evening, gardaí investigating the killing arrested a man aged in his 30s in Cappoquin, West Waterford.

He was detained for questioning at a Cork garda station and was charged in relation to the incident last night.

He is to appear before Middleton District Court this morning.

Reporting by Joe Caulfield

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

