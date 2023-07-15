Play Button
Play Button
News

Man injured following explosion at residential property

Man injured following explosion at residential property
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man, aged in his 30s, was injured after an explosion in Limerick city on Saturday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road attended the scene of an explosion of a viable device that occurred at two residential properties on Hyde Road at approximately 3.10 am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Advertisement

Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30 am and 3.15 am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Edwin van der Sar transferred to Dutch hospital

 By Shaun Connolly
Wexford News 2

League of Ireland First Division review: Wexford deliver three star performance in Bray

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Driver escapes after crashing into garda car before drug seizure

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement