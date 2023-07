A bungalow in a small Wexford village exploded yesterday afternoon.

The blast that happened in Camolin occurred shortly after 3 pm.

It is suspected to have been a gas explosion.

Two people were treated at the scene and one of them was then airlifted to hospital.

Fire service units from Gorey, Wexford Town and Bunclody responded and quickly put out the fire.

