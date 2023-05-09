Man kept father's dead body in freezer so he could talk to it

A man has been caught storing his father's dead body in his freezer.

Police in the Netherlands found the body after concerns were raised about his health.

A family doctor had been worried about the welfare of the late 101-year-old.

The man's son, aged 82, told police he kept him in the freezer because he "did not want to let him go, or I would miss him."

Sky News claims the man decided to put his father's body in the freezer after he died 18 months previous.

He did this so that he could "continue to talk to him."

Investigations are now ongoing to explore whether any fraud has been committed.

Officials who visited the house described it as "a mess" and gave the 82-year-old one week to clean it up.

