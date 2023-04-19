Play Button
Man to be handed life sentence today for capital murder of a Garda

Man to be handed life sentence today for capital murder of a Garda
19/06/2020 Stephen Silver pictured at Castlerea District Court tonight where he was charged with the murder of Det. Garda Colm Horkan... Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A man from Co. Mayo will be sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the capital murder of a Garda.

Detective Colm Horkan was shot dead with his own gun while to tried to arrest Stephen Silver in Castlerea, County Roscommon in June 2020.

Silver, from Foxford in Co. Mayo, had claimed he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time, however he was convicted of capital murder at a retrial.

Detective Horkan's family will have an opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement today, after which Silver will be jailed for life with no chance of parole for 40 years.

Author: Kenneth Fox

