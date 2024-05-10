Play Button
Man transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland over Robbie Lawlor murder

Police at the scene of Robbie Lawlor's murder at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast, on April 4th, 2020. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A man has been transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland to face questioning over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne on April 4th.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January 2020.

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool by Merseyside Police and subsequently transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by detectives investigating the murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

