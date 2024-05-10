Man transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland over Robbie Lawlor murder

A man has been transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland to face questioning over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne on April 4th.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January 2020.

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool by Merseyside Police and subsequently transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by detectives investigating the murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

