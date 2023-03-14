Play Button
Man who stole thousands of Cadbury's Creme Eggs to be sentenced later

Joleen Murphy
A man who stole almost 200,000 Cadbury's Creme Eggs is being sentenced later today.

The 32 year old used a stolen lorry cab during the incident which happened last month.

Joby Pool snatched a trailer containing the chocolate worth over €35,000 from an industrial unit in Telford in England last month.

Eggs-travagent theft

West Mercia Police were tasked when the alarm was raised and they took to Twitter to outline the events.

"West Mercia Police helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.

"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen.

"Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft."

The confirmed worth of the stolen chocolate amounted to £31,000, or €35,000. 

The man has admitted theft and criminal damage after being arrested.

According to The Guardian, he is expected to be jailed for about two years next month, after pleading guilty to theft and criminal damage.

He is to be sentenced at Shrewsbury crown court later today.

