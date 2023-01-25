Medicine for calves among items robbed from Kilkenny Farm

Gardaí are investigating an incident where supplies have been robbed from a farm in Ennisnag, Co. Kilkenny.

Medicines for cows/calves and frozen meats were taken from the farm.

The incident is reported to have happened sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Tuesday, 24th January.

While Gardaí were out investigating, they conducted a number of door-to-door inquiries which lead them to another burglary report. At a neighbouring farm, a number of tools including a Milwaukee impact gun, an angle grinder and a Hitachi battery and charger were taken.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may be offered any of these items for sale to contact local Garda Station.