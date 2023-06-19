Medicine shortages reach record high with almost 300 products impacted

Medicine shortages have reached a record high, impacting approximately 60 per cent of people in Ireland in the past year.

The latest Medicines Shortages Index found shortages increased by 50 per cent over a six-month period, now impacting 289 products.

In the past four weeks alone, the index jumped by almost 50 additional products.

Around 44 per cent of patients experienced issues getting their prescriptions filled at pharmacies due to the shortages, the research found.

Among the products currently affected are low-dose Aspirin, eye drops, topical creams, common antibiotics and medicines to treat blood pressure and high cholesterol.

"The high percentage of individuals reporting difficulties in obtaining both prescription and over-the-counter medicines is deeply troubling," chief executive of Azure Pharmaceuticals, Sandra Gannon said.

Arguing policy responses to the issue continue to be "defensive of non-existent", Ms Gannon added: "It appears we are yet to truly understand the nature of this problem and thus are failing to grip it."

"Diminishing margins for generic medicines, our over reliance on single-sourced medicines, combined with other countries paying higher prices, makes us particularly vulnerable.

"The medicines market has changed and delays in adapting to this reality are impacting every touchpoint of the health system," she warned, calling for Ireland to implement measures taken by several European countries, including improved data reporting, encouraging the entry of new suppliers, price increases and de-risking dependency on particular markets.

By Muireann Duffy

