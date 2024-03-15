Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Men who watch pornography have poorer wellbeing, study finds

Men who watch pornography have poorer wellbeing, study finds
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: In this photo illustration, a teenage child looks at the screen of a mobile phone on January 17, 2023 in London, England. The 'Online Safety' Bill aims to introduce new rules for companies which host user-generated content, and for search engines, which will have tailored duties focussed on minimising the presentation of harmful search results to vulnerable users. Content that platforms will need to remove includes child sexual abuse material, revenge pornography, selling illegal drugs or weapons, and terrorism. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Young men are almost five times more likely to watch pornography than young women, a report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

This report draws on the Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) study to look at pornography use among over 4,500 young adults at 20 years of age.

The study has shown 64 per cent of 20-year-old men watch porn, compared to 13 per cent of women the same age.

Men who use pornography have poorer wellbeing than non-users, being less satisfied with their lives, reporting more depressive
symptoms and having a poorer self-image.

Advertisement

Men from more advantaged backgrounds are more likely to use pornography, and this pattern is not explained by their greater use of the internet in general.

The study showed men from lone-parent families were less likely than others to use pornography, while rates of use were higher for women from lone-parent families.

The study also found those who use pornography have higher levels of aggression and are more likely to cope with stress by using negative strategies, such as drinking alcohol or drug-taking, or taking to their bed.

LGBTQ+ groups, especially women, are more likely to use pornography, which may reflect information-seeking among this group or their lack of contact with other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

The study also found those who watch pornography are less likely to wear condoms, with regular condom use is reduced by around half of men.

Emer Smyth, one of the authors of the report, said: "Poorer wellbeing is found among pornography users, especially men. There is value therefore in addressing use, and potentially problematic internet use in general, through mental-health promotion measures."

Helen Deely, assistant national director for HSE Health and Wellbeing, added: "The findings of the research underscore the importance of talking to young people early and often about relationships, sex, consent, gender roles and expectations, and of creating an environment where they feel safe asking questions and talking about what they see online."

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

‘Global phenomenon’ Riverdance announces 30th anniversary tour

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan lands on Netflix

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Pedestrian (30s) killed in crash involving lorry

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement