Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' form of cancer

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

It's understood that the Irish American has undergone surgery and is currently receiving follow care in hospital.

A statement was released on the world-famous dancer's official instagram account today.

It reads: "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

"No further comments will be made at this time.

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. 🙏🏻 Teamlord"

The 64-year-old dancer and choreographer became best known for Irish dance shows including Riverdance, which originated as an interval act during the Eurovision Song Contest 1994.

Support messages from fans have been flooding online with one saying: "I wish you peace and a speedy recovery Micheal 💗".

Another read: "Sending prayers to a truly amazing man, lots of positive vibes coming your way Michael 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻xx".