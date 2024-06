Wexford man Mick Wallace has lost his seat at the European Parliament.

The final three Ireland South MEPs have been selected after five days of counting.

Cynthia Ní Mhurcú, Michael McNamara and Kathleen Funchion will take up their seats in Brussels next month alongside Seán Kelly who was elected on Monday and Billy Kelleher who exceeded the quota earlier today.

Current MEP Mick Wallace has finished in 6th place, missing out on a place in the European Parliament.