Molly and Tom Martens sentenced over death of Jason Corbett

Molly Martens (40) and her father, Tom Martens (73), have been sentenced for the manslaughter of Limerick man, Jason Corbett.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the pair will now each serve between seven months and two years after the time they have already spent in prison was taken into consideration.

It is understood there will be no appeal.

The Martens were originally convicted of second-degree murder, but the convictions were later quashed following an appeal.

The pair subsequently agreed to a plea deal, accepting the charges of voluntary manslaughter in relation to Mr Corbett's death.

They had already spent 44 months in prison for the earlier convictions.

Molly Martens' late husband, Mr Corbett, was found dead in his home in North Carolina in the US in August 2015.

The court previously heard Mr Corbett sustained extreme injuries, having been beaten with a brick and a baseball bat.

Mr Corbett's two children were both read victim impact statements to Judge David Hall.

Mr Corbett's daughter Sarah (17) said Molly Martens had taken everything from her.

Ms Corbett added that Molly Martens had beaten her and her brother Jack, and coached them as to what to say to help her case.

"I was a piece in her chessboard," Ms Corbett told the court.

Jason's sister Tracey took to social media to express her feelings after the verdict.

She said, "While this is not a moment for celebration for us, we can still find a path to move forward in our lives."

She acknowledged "the dedication and hard work exhibited by the Davidson County Sheriff's department and the District Attorney's office throughout the past eight years" while also thanking the people of North Carolina and Ireland for their support.

While this is not a moment for celebration for us, we can still find a path to move forward in our lives. Jack and Sarah have at last had the chance to communicate unencumbered and freely without duress. While we may not be satisfied with the sentencing, we would like to… pic.twitter.com/UUDbZZJ3gQ — Tracey Corbett Lynch (@Lynchtr5) November 9, 2023

