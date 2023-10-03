Play Button
Everything you need to know about 'Monk mode'

Credits: Amy Chandra Pexels
Ava Somers
You may have seen the 'Roman Empire' trend, but have you seen the viral Tiktok 'monk mode?'

This trend sees people removing themselves from social media.

According to Ladbible, 'monk mode' involves eliminating all distractions in order to focus solely on one task until it is complete. This helps you to boost your productivity.

This includes eliminating social media until you get your task done. Think about how much of your day you spend on social media!

@bernardorebeil Join me for the next 30 days to completely transform yourself 🙌🏽 #bernardorebeil #monkmode #monkmodechallenge #CapCut ♬ The Champion - Lux-Inspira

 

However, this challenge does not just include social media. Many 'monk mode' fans change their lifestyle through changing their diet and going out less. Many of these so-called gurus are trying to sell it as part of harmful 'grind culture'.

Maybe you unknowingly enter 'monk mode' when you are getting things done, by placing your phone out of reach.

However, this challenge in an extreme form may cause more harm than good, with some TikTok users explaining that the prolonged periods of isolation took a toll on their mental health.

There have been calls for the implementation of stricter rules surrounding social media. This comes after a girl died by following a TikTok challenge.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

