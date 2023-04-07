Most likely locations to receive a parking fine in Waterford revealed

Figures obtained from Waterford City and County Council through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request have revealed that Jenkin's Lane Car Park is Waterford City's most likely spot to pick up a parking ticket.

783 parking tickets were issued at the location between January 1st 2022 and December 31st 2022.

In total, 9,803 parking tickets were issued across 143 locations in the city throughout that year.

Following Jenkin's Lane Car Park is The Quay with 658 parking fines issued, and Canada Street with 542 tickets handed out.

In contrast, just a single fine was issued across 2022 on Arundal Lane, Manor Hill and Bank Lane.

Parking fines in Waterford city can be handed out for failing to display a valid ticket, obstructing traffic flow, parking on double yellow lines, parking in a loading bay, parking in a disabled bay without a valid parking permit, parking in electric charging spaces, bus lanes cycle lanes, pedestrian areas and bus stops, among others.

A full table of parking fines issued throughout Waterford city can be viewed below

Thousands of parking tickets were also handed out in Tramore and Dungarvan throughout 2022.

In Tramore, 2,103 parking tickets were issued across 16 locations.

The Prom saw the highest number of offenders with 1,479 tickets issued across its four zones.

Dungarvan, meanwhile saw a higher number is fines issued than Tramore with 5,141 tickets.

The town's Glanbia Car Park is the most likely location to pick up a parking ticket with 834 fines issued, followed by Grattan Square (701) and Davitts Quay (641).

