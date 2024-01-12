Play Button
Multimillion-euro haul of suspected cocaine seized in Rosslare

Multimillion-euro haul of suspected cocaine seized in Rosslare
Brexit, © PA Archive/PA Images
A major multimillion-euro haul of suspected cocaine has been seized in south-east Ireland

Revenue officers seized approximately 49 kilograms of the drugs at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

The drugs have an approximate street value of €3.43 million.

Revenue said the drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling, as part of the agency’s work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the UK and Europe, including France and Spain.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Separately, 14 migrants were discovered in a refrigerated container at the port earlier this week.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

