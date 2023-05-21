Next presenting line up for This Morning has been announced

The presenting line up for the next This Morning has been announced.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will host the show tomorrow after Phillip Schofield's departure.

He quit after reports of a growing rift with Holly Willoughby, she'll return in a fortnight.

He has quit after more than 20 years on the popular daytime show, over an apparent feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

He says he's made the move because he had "become the story" following reports of a falling out with co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

Holly has thanked him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour, and the sofa won't feel the same without him.

The broadcaster says Holly will continue in her role, along with "members of the 'This Morning' family".

ITV have said that Philip Schofield will continue to present peak time shows following his departure from 'This Morning'.

ITV Statement

ITV released the statement of Phil's departure on Saturday May 20th.

Phillip Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.”

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

