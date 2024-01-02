Number of 2023 gun killings in Ireland drops 70%, murder rate also drops to new low

A report has revealed that the number of gun deaths and homicides in Ireland dramatically reduced in 2023.

The data shows that there were only three deaths caused by guns compared to 10 in 2022, the Irish Mirror reports.

This represents a 70% decrease on the number of deaths caused by guns in 2023. Two deaths were recorded in the republic and one in Northern Ireland.

The report also shows that there were 39 homicide victims of homicides in Ireland compared to 65 in 2022.

This counts for a drop of about 40% in deaths, the Irish Mirror analysis states.

It was reported that in 2022 '43 people died in the Republic and 22 north of the border.'

The report by the Irish Mirror breaks down the deaths:

'Some 18 people, or just under half of the total, died from assaults , three were shot, 14 were stabbed and in four cases the cause of death was either asphyxiation or unconfirmed.

Just like every other year, most victims were male: there were 28 men killed this year compared to 11 women – a percentage split of 71/29. Charges have been laid in 29 cases – which is 76 per cent.

Of the other 10, one was a murder suicide and the killer is deceased and in all but one of the remaining eight cases, gardaí and PSNI detectives have arrested suspects, but nobody has been charged yet.

The oldest person to die was 89, while the youngest was 19 – which means no children died this year.'

There was one death recorded in the South East; Wexford.

'There were 12 deaths in Dublin and five in Cork. Antrim, which includes Belfast, had four, while Armagh had three and Donegal, Mayo and Limerick saw two deaths.

The counties of Clare, Derry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Offaly, Sligo, Tyrone and Wexford each recorded one killing in 2023.'

